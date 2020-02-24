Welding technology graduates

A class of 12 students recently received certificates of achievement in the evening welding technology program at Venango Technology Center. The program was coordinated by the Keystone Community Education Council, VTC and Community College of Allegheny County. Students earned several welding qualifications, as well as 18 college credits from CCAC. Pictured are, front row, left to right: Hunter Wagner, Andria Stephens, Dakota Urey, Edward Conti, Austin Seigworth, Andrew Prichard and lead instructor Travis Crate; back row, left to right: instructor Joe Crate, Branden Toland, Hunter Littlefield, Cole Harvey, Gabriel Johnson, Tanner Hargenrader and Dylan Saxton. (Contributed photo)