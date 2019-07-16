The compulsory school attendance age in Pennsylvania has changed, Oil City Superintendent Lynda Weller told Oil City School Board members Monday.
Weller explained that the state Senate approved a bill that has changed the age range that children are required to attend school from eight to 17 to six to 18.
Weller called it a wonderful change and said the new law will hopefully reduce school dropout rates because students aren't allowed to drop out of school until after they turn 18.
"As students get closer to the finish hopefully they can see the value in education," Weller said.
She clarified that students will still be allowed to graduate at 17, just not drop out of school.
Meanwhile, the school board was treated to a performance before Monday's meeting by Un4Gettable, a girls barbershop quartet from Oil City High School.
The group will travel to Manchester, England, next week to compete in the Sweet Adelines Rising Star Quartet Competition that starts July 27.
Quartet members are lead singer Shanay Jackson, tenor Courtney Crabtree, baritone Lindsey Crabtree and bass singer Katie Fye.
They will travel to England with school district choir conductor Steve Luxbacher. Several parents are also going as chaperones.
The board enjoyed the girls' voices and wished them well in their travels and competition.
In other business Monday, the board accepted the retirement of district paraprofessional Donna Heasley.
Weller said she will be missed.
The board will hold its August meetings at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19.
chNs