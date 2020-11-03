This year's Wesley Grange fall buckwheat cake and sausage supper will be take-out only because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wesley Grange hall at 601 Old Route 8 in Wesley.
