The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the first quarter grading period:

High Honors

0
0
0
0
0

WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke
Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Clarion County Park tree planting
Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.

Collaborative launches nursing education survey

On behalf of the Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative, the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. is seeking the opinions of community members regarding obstacles preventing individuals from pursuing education toward a career in nursing.

Early registration due today for Jingle Bell Run

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The run/walk event is being held in conjunction with Oil City’s 22nd annual Christmas Past event, slated for Dec. 2-4 in various locations of downtown Oil City.

Knox approves tentative budget

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Knox Borough Council earlier this month gave preliminary approval to a $1,189,119 general fund budget for 2023 and leaves taxes at their current levels. Final adoption is expected in December.