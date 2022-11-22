The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the first quarter grading period:
Michael and Nancy Weaver of Oil City are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Verda Mae Strawbridge of Franklin. The article was published by her daughter, Elizabeth Young.)
Oil City TOPS
Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.
- From staff reports
-
Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick was administered her oath of office to the state Board of Education on Thursday, three weeks after her confirmation to the board by the state Senate.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nov. 22, 2000
Graduates
Nov. 21, 2000
Anna L. and John H. Burkett Sr. of Franklin will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
- Makayla Keating
-
Even flurries and cold temperatures couldn’t put a chill on the warm feeling felt by the beneficiaries and 80 Friends for Food volunteers at the Rocky Grove fire hall on Saturday morning, as area residents arrived to pick up their free Thanksgiving turkeys and vouchers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The developers of a solar farm in Clarion County have received preliminary approval of their land use application.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign has climbed passed $30,000 and is now at $30,655.33.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County has received a $900,000 grant from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for rehabilitation work at the county courthouse.
Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.
Belles Lettres
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights James A. Lynn, of Utica. The article was published by his daughter, Donna Daugherty.)
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Two businesses — one that has relocated and another that has moved into a popular spot — will make their debuts on Oil City’s South Side today.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A fall block party hosted by three women with disabilities will be held today in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
The #iGiveCatholic campaign is bringing its Giving Tuesday effort to the Oil City area.
Nov. 20, 2000
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period:
Nov. 18, 2000
Merkel announces candidacy for judge
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The Forest County Historical Society will serve chili and cornbread at the History Museum in Tionesta from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
On behalf of the Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative, the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. is seeking the opinions of community members regarding obstacles preventing individuals from pursuing education toward a career in nursing.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The run/walk event is being held in conjunction with Oil City’s 22nd annual Christmas Past event, slated for Dec. 2-4 in various locations of downtown Oil City.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is winding down and has now raised $28,280.33
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Round B of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX — Knox Borough Council earlier this month gave preliminary approval to a $1,189,119 general fund budget for 2023 and leaves taxes at their current levels. Final adoption is expected in December.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.
