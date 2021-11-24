The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Dozens of people took a trip back in time as the Oil City Arts Council held a roaring ‘20s speakeasy event last weekend in the Great Room of the National Transit Building.
- From staff reports
Clarion County residents may begin purchasing 2022 dog licenses Dec. 1.
Venango County Human Services’ Community Support Services, along with the United Way of Venango County, will hold their annual Christmas voucher distribution to eligible county residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vouchers run out, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
- From staff reports
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Nov. 24, 1999
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Members of a community engagement committee that was formed at last week’s Franklin School Board meeting will begin their work no later than January.
- From staff reports
City hall buildings in both Oil City and Franklin will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- From staff reports
PennDOT is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the Interstate 80 North Fork and Canoe Creek bridge projects until Dec. 22.
- From staff reports
The Student Senate and Veterans Club officers at Clarion University’s Venango Campus presented boxes of pet food, toys and cleaning supplies collected at their annual campus Thanksgiving celebration to the Venango County Humane Society on Tuesday.
TEACHER AWARD — The Specialist Ross A. McGinnis VFW post and auxiliary in Clarion has announced that Gina M. Clark, an eighth-grade reading teacher at Keystone High School in Knox, is a winner of the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Clark was selected from entrie…
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.58, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- From staff reports
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Samuel Eugene and Anna Mae Smerkar of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Nov. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
William and Holly Watson of Oil City will celebrate their 35-year wedding anniversary Monday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,078 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,321 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,278 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 16 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Six of th…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion celebrated the holiday season Monday with a light-up night event.
- From staff reports
H. Josephine Beach, a resident of the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, will celebrate her 103rd birthday Saturday.
- From staff reports
The Clarion County Career Center completed its Cancer Awareness Month and annual Coins for a Cure campaign in October by raising $4,853.
- From staff reports
Sligo Borough is receiving a $163,968 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Agency’s multimodal transportation fund.
Nov. 22, 1999
Light Up Night parade winners
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
- By Sydney Herdle Contributing writer
-
About 100 volunteers braved the cold Saturday morning to help those in need this holiday season during the annual Friends for Food distribution held by Community Services of Venango County.
Nov. 20, 1999
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson
Titusville Area Hospital Foundation announced it will participate in Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Forest County residents are facing a proposed tax hike next year due to factors such as the rising costs of utilities, health insurance and other supplies.
An additional $1,080 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $37,109.
- From staff reports
Cranberry Area School District will receive $500,000 in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program.
Franklin
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Corinna Slusser was a coed at Bloomsburg University before she moved to New York City.
CLARION — The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office will be closed from this Monday through Monday, Nov. 29.
MEADVILLE — The French Creek Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America is seeking new members.
