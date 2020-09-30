West Forest High School has announced its 2020 homecoming court.
Court members are Falisity Brandon, Sabrina Meeks, Penny Wagner, Emma Weller, Waylin Dashner, Trenton Hartzell, Dylan Saxton and Hunter Turba.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 7:37 am
