The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:

Highest honors

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mondale was here for '76 campaign
Community News

Mondale was here for '76 campaign

  • From staff reports

Former vice president Walter Mondale, who died Monday at the age of 93, presided over a two-hour campaign rally in front of 2,300 people in Oil City's Justus Park on Sept. 30, 1976.

ENGAGEMENT: Beach-Burris
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Beach-Burris

  • From staff reports

John and Jamie Beach of Oil City have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, John Beach III, to Cassidy Burris, both of Oil City.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Schubert Club - The Schubert Literary and Musical Club held its annual Spring Program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,480 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 2,175 tests at the hospital and 11,305 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 852 tests were positive for the virus.

Community News

Area health systems' virus testing

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Program information

  • From staff reports

Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

An earlier article regarding the virtual public meeting plans for roadwork along Dolby Street in Clarion County misstated that 50 properties would be displaced as part of the project.

COLUMN: There's no way Gospel writers were 'making it up'
Community News

COLUMN: There's no way Gospel writers were 'making it up'

  • By JOHN FRIEDLUND

You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…