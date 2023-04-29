The third and fourth graders at West Forest Elementary recently finished reading the book “Miracles on Maple Hill” which was written in 1957 by Virginia Sorenson.

It takes place near Edinboro. The students have been learning about making maple syrup and one day, after reading a chapter named “Pancakes,” they ate pancakes topped with real maple syrup.

Community News

SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

  • From staff reports

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.