Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.

West Forest FCCLA competitors earned the following awards in their categories:

Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.

The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.

Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.

HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.