According to Harvard Medical School, CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is the second-most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis (marijuana). CBD, an essential component of medical marijuana, is derived directly from the hemp plant. It's a component of marijuana (one of hundreds), but by itself it does not cause a "high."
According to a report from the World Health Organization, "In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. To date, there is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD."