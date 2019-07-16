Rabies is a viral disease affecting the nervous system of mammals. Although rabies is always fatal, vaccination is highly effective.
In Pennsylvania, rabies vaccination is required for all dogs and cats. The Pennsylvania Department of Health suggests vaccination should also be considered for other mammalian pets and livestock.
According to the Department of Health, about one to three human rabies cases, on average, are reported in the U.S. each year. The last human rabies case reported in Pennsylvania was in 1984.