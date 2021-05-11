Winners announced in Electralloy essay program

Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.
The contest is open to all seniors in Venango County schools, and the topic this year was "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever. How will the education with 'Generation C' impact the future workforce? What can be done now in the classroom to minimize the potential education gap?"