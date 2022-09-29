The annual Autumn Leaf Festival kiddies parade was held Tuesday, and the The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced the following winners:
- Best Float — CSEYC and Little Leaders and Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion 2 Classroom, tied for first place; YMCA Younger Years, second place; and Dancers Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool, third place.
- Best Walkers — CL Youth Cheerleading, first; Cub Scout Pack 51, second; and Griffin Family, third.
- Best Use of ALF Theme — CSEYC and Little Leaders, first; Jefferson County Head Starat/CL Clarion 2 Classroom, second; and YMCA Younger Years, third.