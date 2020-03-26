Wolf administration submits waiver request on SNAP access

HARRISBURG - The Wolf Administration on Wednesday submitted a waiver to the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive student eligibility criteria for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Federal regulations state someone enrolled at least half-time in an institution of higher education is ineligible to participate in SNAP unless they qualify for an exemption or are employed for a minimum of 20 hours per week, according to a state Department of Human Services news release.