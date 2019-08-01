Wolf orders overhaul of state's services, systems

HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday issued an executive order that overhauls state services and systems.
"Protection of Vulnerable Populations," according to a news release from Wolf's office, is designed to protect the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.
"Today is the beginning of a process to acknowledge Pennsylvania, over the past few decades, has failed to maintain our systems to protect and help our most vulnerable residents, and that must change," Wolf said. "We've heard and seen the horror stories. Many stem from a government too eager to serve the needs of institutions and too reluctant to serve the needs of people.
"This process builds on and incorporates important reforms passed and proposed by the General Assembly, and begins what I hope to be a productive but honest conversation about how we can move forward to protect Pennsylvanians and put people first."
The order establishes an Office of Advocacy and Reform, maintained by Wolf's office, with an executive director that includes a new child advocate position and integrates the long-term care ombudsman. There is a Council on Reform, including 25 voting members appointed by Wolf, to look at prevention and diversion, protection and intervention, and justice and support.
The council held its first meeting after Thursday's announcement, and its charged with reporting its findings from meetings to Wolf by Nov. 1 after seeking input from various stakeholder groups.
In addition, Wolf has tasked state agencies with the following directives:
- Pursue reductions in institutionalization of children and adults, and transition to home- and community-based services. That will be done in conjunction with reducing placements in child residential treatment facilities, nursing homes and child congregate-care settings.
- Institute more direct and timely referral processes to investigative authorities to reduce abuse and increase accountability for institutional bad actors.
- Establish Pennsylvania as a trauma-informed state to better respond to the needs of people who have had adverse childhood experiences.
- Issue guidance standardizing the time period to establish a plan of correction after the identification of a violation by a provider licensed by the state; verifying timely compliance with and implementation of a plan of correction; and taking licensing action against a provider that does not comply with a plan of correction.
- Use data and analysis to identify high-risk providers for additional oversight.
- Implement a statewide child welfare case management IT system.
- Launch an enterprise licensing and incident management IT system to be shared across multiple human services and health departments to increase data sharing.
- Identify opportunities for efficiency in child welfare administrative functions.
- Update Older Adult Protective Services mandatory reporter training.
- Commission a study on the financial impact to Pennsylvania due to financial exploitation of older adults.
- Establish sustainable housing and long-term services and supports for individuals exiting the corrections system with nursing facility level-of-care needs.