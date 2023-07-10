Jayla Ganci, 4, gets the joke once her sister Aubrey, 11, gives her a lift at the Wolf’s Corners Fair Saturday. The cages were marked for chickens and ducks but, because of certain restrictions, only stuffed ducks and chickens were on display. Purchasers could look at pictures of the birds and arrange to buy them from the owners. The Lickingville sisters did not buy any birds, real of stuffed.
Adalyn, 3, and Madison, 4, Altman of Tionesta hold “Coco” and “Mowie (with help from their mother Mary) at the Wolf’s Corners Fair Saturday. “Mowie” is a Nigerian Fainting Buck and “Coco is a Dwarf Pygmy goat.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.