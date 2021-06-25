Wolf's Corners Fair to be 'bigger and better'

TIONESTA - Wolf's Corners Fair returns this year, and organizers promise it will be more exciting.
"Because we canceled for the coronavirus (in 2020), we really worked hard (for 2021)," said Chase Steinman, Wolf's Corners Fair Board member and an event organizer. "We said, 'Look, we need to make (this) year's bigger and better than before.'"
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,673 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,540 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.
Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…