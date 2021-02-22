The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gerre Slaughenhoupt of Parker. The article was submitted by Linda Mahood.

Gerre Slaughenhoupt will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Senior box food program seeks new participants
Community News

Senior box food program seeks new participants

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.