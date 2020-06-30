EAST BRADY - The Queenstown Hunt Club in East Brady became an educational center over the weekend when the North Central Chapter of Pheasants Forever hosted 21 women from across the state for "Women on the Wing."

Event organizer Holly May, a Jefferson County resident, said "Women on the Wing" is a new national program, and the event in East Brady was a "pilot" program for Pennsylvania to help introduce women to game-bird hunting.

