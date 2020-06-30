Instructor Shelbie Schatz, of St. Marys, right, goes over shotgun safety with Tammy Colt, left, and Margo Puhala at the "Women on the Wing" event at Queenstown Hunt Club in East Brady. Colt, a state Game Commission biologist, had fired a shotgun one other time in her life. Puhala is a veteran hunter who has hunted "everything but rabbits." (By Randy Bartley)
Nine year-old Ivy Magargle, of Montour County, takes instruction from National Rifle Association certified instructor Kurt Rummel as he shows her how to handle a pistol before allowing her to shoot at targets on the range. (By Randy Bartley)
EAST BRADY - The Queenstown Hunt Club in East Brady became an educational center over the weekend when the North Central Chapter of Pheasants Forever hosted 21 women from across the state for "Women on the Wing."
Event organizer Holly May, a Jefferson County resident, said "Women on the Wing" is a new national program, and the event in East Brady was a "pilot" program for Pennsylvania to help introduce women to game-bird hunting.