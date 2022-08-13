APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.
SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…