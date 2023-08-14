Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display

Paintings by Dr. Andor Paposi-Jobb feature Ference Nema, his maternal grandfather; Shihan Keiko Fukuda, whom he admires and considers to be “the spirit of Judo”; and minister/activist Martin Luther King Jr.
Andor Paposi-Jobb stands by a backdrop he renovated while giving a presentation on perspective at ARCA’s 2016 Plein Air Retreat in Ninevah.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
According to Jason Lewis, Red Brick’s artistic director, the show will feature 25 original artworks, spanning the former Clarion University of Pennsylvania professor’s career from the time he was a student at Kent State University to the present.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The annual Astroblast star party will be held Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 15-20, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman in Cranberry.