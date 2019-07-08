'Worst' Cadillac produced

Cadillac was at the top of its game in the 1950s and 1960s, but that changed in the 1980s.
"Cadillac made some horrible corporate decisions because of the fuel prices. The 1985 Coupe Deville almost put them out of business," Steven Greenberg said. "This was the worst of all post-war Cadillacs. No one bought them because the styling was a box. It was not remotely attractive."
He said Cadillac put an engine in the Deville called the HT 4100, which was designed for fuel economy.
"The downside was that it only had 120 horsepower, which is just about enough to operate the power accessories without moving the car," he said.
The engine, Greenberg said, also was prone to "blowing up" after 20,000 miles.
"It had (blown) so frequently that GM ran out of engines to replace them," he said. "They were rebuilding blown-up engines in order to keep up with the replacements. Almost every one of those engines went bad."
He said the 1985 Coupe Deville is "a very rare car," and one that he hasn't seen in a car show.
"It was a horrible car with a fascinating history," Greenberg said. "It is only slightly worse than the (Cadillac) Cimarron. I have one of those, and it is unique because nobody saved them."
- By Randy Bartley
