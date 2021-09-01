DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.

The boards of directors of both organizations have signed a definitive agreement that would integrate WRC Senior Services into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, a statement released by Penn Highlands said.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Koda James Emick
Koda James Emick, son of Katlyn Emick of Rouseville, celebrated his first birthday Tuesday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.

TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…

Centennial edition: 100 years in the making
  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The Derrick celebrated a milestone in its long, distinguished history on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1971, with the publication of its special centennial edition to mark the 100-year anniversaries of the newspaper and Oil City.

Penn Highlands center awaits state certification

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News Editor

MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.

Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, tied for third.

ATV trail study results to be announced

  • From staff reports

Results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, will be announced at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Venango County Courthouse Annex.

Youth art, photo contest opens

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Federation invites youths to participate in the annual Art Poster & Photo Contest. The aim is to encourage creative expression, and appreciation and understanding of the outdoor world.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • Luka Krneta

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,111 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 11,896 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 2,252 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one…

3rd-vaccine doses to be administered

UPMC Northwest’s third-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open to immunocompromised individuals requiring a third dose of Pfizer vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s Courtyard Conference Room.