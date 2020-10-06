Wreaths Across America mobile unit stops in Clarion

Clarion County volunteers for Wreaths Across America, from left, Bonnie Aaron, Noreen Shirey, Joan Kriebel and Coni Kifer were on hand to meet donors and volunteers when the national organization's mobile education exhibit stopped at the Clarion Mall on Sunday. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Noreen Shirey was looking for a special way to honor veterans, and she found it in Wreaths Across America.
"We invited the national organization's mobile education exhibit so people would know what our mission is. We want to teach the next generation about the sacrifice our military has made," said Shirey, the Clarion County coordinator of Wreaths Across America, who helped organize the mobile education exhibit's stop at the Clarion Mall on Sunday.