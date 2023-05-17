Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.
The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.