The Wyllis Street Band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Oil City's Town Square in the final concert of this year's Music on the Square series.

The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series will conclude for the year with a performance by The Wyllis Street Band in the city’s Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The band includes Stephen Woods on rhythm guitar, Andy Young on lead guitar and vocals, Marc Rickard on percussion and vocals and Jess Rosen on vocals.

Community News

Abramovic voted not to remove drop box

  • Kara O'Neil

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery: