June 10,1997
The Franklin High School cheerleaders will conduct a cheerleading clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday at the high school gymnasium. A free t-shirt will be given to those who attend the clinic. Sign-ups will be held at the Franklin Public Library.
Chris Sandleson worked six innings in relief to get the 6-2 win for Franklin at Wednesday's District 25, 13-year-old All-Star game against Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton.
Nick Hager and Zack Thoma led Franklin Little Leaguers to a 7-3 win over Clarion.
June 10,1975
Olivier Baroux, a young man from Dransy, France, arrived July 1 at the Pittsburgh Airport to begin a month of activity with the family of his pen pal, Kevin Lantz.
Franklin football coach, Joe Stewart is cast as the authoritative baseball commissioner in "Damn Yankees," a Franklin Civic Operetta presentation slated for 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the high school.
June 10,1953
The Republican-dominated Senate, by a strict party vote of 32-18, today passed the House approved 1 percent state sales tax.
The Guild Alumni of the First Baptist Church will hold a picnic supper Monday at the home of Mrs. F. O. Moorehead of Cochranton.
Miss Olive Meckley of Delaware, Ohio, spent the past week here with her mother, Mrs. M. R. Meckley, and other relatives.
A daughter was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. William Markley of 548 Liberty St.
June 10,1931
Miss Mary Spotts of Williamsport is the guest of Miss Eleanor Jones of Buffalo Street.
The Rev. and Mrs. F.O. Eakin and daughter are visiting in Findlay and Toledo, Ohio. They will return Saturday.