July 25, 1997
An official ground-breaking ceremony was held Thursday for a two-year water and sewer extension project in Sandycreek. The water project is funded in part by a $2.3 million grant from the USDA Rural Development Program and $4.1 million in loans.
"Bottle Bill" Jackson, 63, of Emlenton has been hauling bright yellow, plastic Pennzoil bottles, with a few black Wolf's Head Containers, across town for a dozen years. He now has the distinction of delivering his billionth plastic oil container. He is a truck driver for H. E. Shoup Trucking. Each load carries 42,000 empty quart bottles bearing labels made at Seneca Printing.
Carriage City and Sportsword both ink wins in Franklin Youth Softball action.
The Pennzoil Indy Car will be on display from 4-7 p.m this Sunday at Tri-City Speedway sponsored by Selker Brothers/Pennzoil.
July 25, 1975
Mr. and Mrs. Tom (Rhonda) St. Armant and daughter, Kelly, of Austin, Texas, have returned to their home following a one-week visit at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack C. Smith of 340 Front St.
Beverly Mitchell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Mitchell of Franklin RD 1, graduated recently from the University of Akron with an associate degree in applied science in chemical technology.
July 25, 1953
The temperature at 7 a.m. today was within one degree of the freezing mark. It registered 33 degrees at Hampton Station.
Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Cooley have returned from a trip covering shore points in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.
The annual St. Patrick's picnic will be held tomorrow at the Polk playground.
July 25, 1931
Miss Helen Adams of Greenville, who has been the guest of Miss June Beach for two weeks, will return home Sunday.
Mrs. James Conner and son, Fred, of Philadelphia, were weekend guests of the former's son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hill.
Mrs. Paul Dwyer left Friday for East Orange, New Jersey, where she will be the guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.N. Goodrich.