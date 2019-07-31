July 31, 1997
The Franklin 13-year-old All Stars captured the state title and will be representing Pennsylvania in the Eastern Regionals. The team remained unbeaten with a 14-9 win over Lehigh in the Junior League state championship game. The team will depart Wednesday for New York City for the first-round game.
The Franklin Library received their nine new computers. Contributors funding the computer, purchased at Computer Showcase in Seneca, include the Kiwanis Club of Franklin, Joy Manufacturing, Conair, the Samuel Justus Charitable Trust and the Laura Smedley Charitable Trust.
It has been ten months since the reintroduction of four otters into the Allegheny River in Kennderdell. Two subsequent releases have raised the number of otters along the river to ten. Current plans are to introduce as many as 20 more otters into the Allegheny River. Prior to the first release, the last official sighting of otters on the Allegheny River was in 1903, when one was killed in the Tionesta Reservoir.
July 31, 1975
The Franklin Hospital Modernization and Expansion program received the endorsement of the project review committee of the Venango County Comprehensive Health Planning Council Wednesday night.
Argiris Kreouzis, 15, and his mother Niki Kreouzis of Athens, Greece, are spending their first visit to the United States in Franklin with their friend, Katena Coutouras of 1415 Buffalo St.
A daughter was born Wednesday in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Smith of Polk RD 1.
July 31, 1953
Daughters were born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Jennings of 43 N. 13th St. and to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Rugh of 1347 Chestnut St.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Allen have returned from a three-week trip to the maritime provinces in Canada.
Pvt. Edwin D. Lepley of Cooperstown is now stationed in Germany with the U. S. Army.
July 31,1931
Mr. and Mrs. Carol Sutherland have returned from a sojourn to Harrisburg and Altoona.
Miss Betty More of Pittsburgh is the guest of Miss Virginia Quinn of 214 11th St.