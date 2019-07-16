July 16, 1997
The Franklin Civic Operetta Association has purchased a building on 12th St. to centralize storage for the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The non-profit association paid about $44,000 for the 7,000-square-foot building, located at 619 12th St.
One hundred and eleven Boy Scouts and leaders are attending a week-long day camp at Two Mile Run County Park. One of the events featured is a live bird of prey exhibit featuring a peregrine falcon, golden eagle, red-tailed hawk, gyrfalcon and a great horned owl. The exhibit is presented by bird enthusiast Earl Schriver of Beaver County.
An one-hour documentary film featuring the Allegheny River has been completed on behalf of the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry. "Allegheny Stories" tells stories of the people who live, work and play on or near the river. The executive producer is Barbara Perlstein, director of the Venango Museum. It is produced by Dave Davies and Mary Grandelis.
July 16, 1975
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair had a special event take place this morning as the Pennsylvania Lottery was conducted at the fairgrounds. The mobile unit was on hand at 10 a.m. to begin the action.
Airman First Class Robert M. Schleifer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Schleifer of Polk, has been selected Outstanding Airman of the Quarter in his unit at the Fort Lee Air Force Station in Virginia.
July 16, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Snyder and family of 426 Liberty St. are vacationing in southern Indiana.
Mrs. Gertrude Hind has returned from a vacation spent with her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. L.P. Hind at their farm in Venango.
A son was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. John Findlay of Kennerdell RD 1.