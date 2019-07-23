July 23, 1997
Union Pacific Resources Group, the Fort Worth company which has made a hostile bid for Pennzoil, said more than 28.8 million shares of Pennzoil stock have been tendered into its $84 a share cash offer. Those shares represent 61.5 percent of the 46.9 million Pennzoil common shares outstanding as of April 30. James L. Pate, chairman and CEO of the Houston-based Pennzoil, said "Given the two-tiered, coercive nature of the UPR proposal, it is not surprising to us the 61.5 percent of our shareholders felt they had no choice but tender their shares in order to protect themselves from being forced into accepting all stock in the back-end of transaction that is highly uncertain and of questionable value."
The Silver Cornet Band will present the fourth concert of the 1997 season at 8 p.m. Thursday in South Park. The free concert will be under the direction of bandmaster Edwin W. Frye.
Carmike Cinemas announced record results for the second quarter. The Georgia-based Carmike is the largest motion picture exhibitor in the country. It's properties include the Cranberry Mall Cinemas. The company said its quarterly revenues increased 5.1 percent to $110 million.
July 23, 1975
The Ron Patty Family Singers will appear Sunday at the Fox Street Church of God. Graduates of Anderson College, Ron and Carolyn Patty, and their children, Sandi, Mike and Craig, will put on a concert of gospel music.
Peter Glaubach became head of the local Rotary Club last night. Other new officers are Gene Rexford, vice president; Jim Duff, treasurer, and Leroy Wise, secretary.
Members of the Franklin High School Class of 1950 held its silver anniversary reunion July 12 at the Franklin Club.
July 23, 1953
Michael Horton, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. K. Horton, has returned home from Hamburg, New York, where he spent the past four weeks with his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Vusle.
A son was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Dodds of 1429 Otter St.
July 23, 1931
The Misses Analena Hodgson, Bess Miller and Calice Call returned from a few days' motor trip to Clarion, Brady's Bend, Butler and other points.
Mrs. George Freeman and little daughter, Madeline, of Shaker Heights, near Cleveland, are guests of Mr. and Mrs. John McMurdy Jr. of Rocky Grove.