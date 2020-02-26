Feb. 26, 1998
Tim Baseler was crowned "King of Hearts" at the Valentine's Day dance held at Franklin High School. He was escorted by Emily Burkett.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 7:44 am
Feb. 26, 1998
Tim Baseler was crowned "King of Hearts" at the Valentine's Day dance held at Franklin High School. He was escorted by Emily Burkett.