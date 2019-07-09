July 9, 1997
The Franklin Rotary Club has installed new officers. They include Stella Daugherty, president; Jim Caffrey, vice president; Diane McCall, secretary; Sue Neidich, assistant secretary; and Kelly Donaldson, treasurer.
Joan Chittister, a Benedictine nun who taught in Oil City for 15 years before moving to Erie in 1974, has authored at least 15 books. One of her most recent works "A Passion for Life: Fragments of the Face of God," just won the Catholic Press Association's first place award to the category of spirituality in 1997. In it she writes, "This generation is on the road to ozone depletion, global poverty of unprecedented proportions, massive concentrations of wealth and resources in the hands of a few, technological explosion, biological cataract and theological upheaval... What drives me, what impels me is a sense of urgency. At this moment in history we are on the brink of our own extermination."
July 9, 1975
Large crowds are expected on Saturday for the annual Town and Country Days activities planned near Emlenton.
Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Thomas 1483, took first place for its float in the Fourth of July parade held in Franklin. The theme was "Mother Elizabeth Amy Seaton."
Meat prices are up again, along with poultry, egg and dairy prices and the forecast is more of the same, probably through August as supplies drop.
July 9, 1953
S. M. Canon of Long Beach, California, is visiting friends and relatives.
July 9, 1931
A. K. Deck of Toledo, Ohio, is a guest of his brother, E. E. Deck of 1433 Otter St. Miss Dorothy Mawhinney is spending two weeks at a camp new Johnstown.
Miss Charlotte Nicklin is here from Boston to spend three weeks with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Nicklin.