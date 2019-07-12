July 12,1997
With the departure of The Fashion, Sneak Preview, Gospel Book and Music and Faller's Flowers, all in the last year, the 1200 block of Liberty Street is faced with more empty store fronts than at any time in recent memory. The merchants and officials remain optimistic using Volant as a comparison. In 1984 , Volant turned their community into a huge success and now it has more than 50 shops and restaurants in their town.
Venango YFC Campus Life is sending a group of five students in high school and college and two adults to the Netherlands from July 26 to Aug. 11. Those attending include Mike McAvoy, Terra Lalley, Pam O'Neil, Jami Slye, Nate Mikalos, Kellie Kosarek and Heather Parker.
The Colonial Restaurant, a popular President Township eatery, will close its doors today. The restaurant opened 13 years ago. Lillie Constabile, one of the owners cited time constraints as a major factor in the closing. She and several other individuals also own Five Forks, a restaurant near Tionesta.
Bobby Clark won his fifth sprint show of the season Sunday at Tri-City Speedway. He won in his 360-cubic inch sprinter against the 410s.