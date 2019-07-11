July 11, 1997
PennDOT has awarded an $844,611 contract to I.A. Construction of Franklin for a major paving project that will mostly affect Route 8 from Two Mile Run in Sugarcreek Borough to Rouseville.
A full military funeral is anticipated for Spc. Thomas J. Fenton, 22, the Titusville native killed Tuesday when a Black Hawk Army helicopter crashed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.National Fuel rates will drop by 3.7 percent on Aug. 1.
Franklin tops Oil City in a 7-1 triumph with the 14-to-15-year-old Little League All-Stars.
July 11, 1975
Polk Local 1050, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, holding two meetings Thursday night at the Voyager Inn, ratified the contract proposal with the state by a vote of 348 to 142.
Sgt. Stanley McClelland, Jr., stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, along with his wife and son, are visiting a week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley McClelland of 335 Pacific St.
On July 3, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur H. Russell of 230 Pacific St., were the honored guests of their son, Donald, at The Cottage in Meadville on the occasion of their 34th wedding anniversary.
July 11, 1953
Miss Elizabeth McElroy of 312 12th St. has received word that her son, Pvt. Robert E. McElroy, is stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Mrs. Mario Avancini and daughters, Delores and Iole, of 139 Liberty St., will leave Monday for a visit to Trento, Italy. They will sail aboard the Biancamano, which will dock at Genoa, Italy.
July 11, 1931
Findley Wilson, licensed transport pilot, has been placed in charge of activities at the Franklin airport.
Miss Margaret Toscano of New York, who is a guest at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel E. Maitland, will sing Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church.