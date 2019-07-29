July 29, 1997
The Franklin School Board voted to raise cafeteria prices by 10 cents, bringing elementary lunches to $1.20 per meal and middle school and high school lunches to $1.35. Adult lunches increased 25 cents to $2.75 and milk from 10 cents to 35 cents.
The Franklin 13-year-old All-Stars took a huge step toward winning the Pennsylvania Junior League championship Monday. They topped Lehigh 17-14 in a wild affair at the Brandon Senior League Field.
July 29, 1975
Nine area women represented Venango County at the annual summer conference of the Pennsylvania Federation of Women's Clubs. Franklin Junior Women's Club members included Mrs. John Barthen, Mrs. Peter Glaubach, Mrs. William Long, Mrs. Robert Miller and Mrs. Richard Windsor. Rocky Grove Woman's League members included Mrs. Herbert Barker Jr., Mrs. Lyle McKain and Mrs. William Schull. Mrs. Lyn Sturedevant Jr. attended from the Civic League.
July 29, 1953
Congress failed to take any action so the 3-cent stamp will be good for all first-class mail for the rest of 1953.
A.D. McGrew, R. P. Cowin, W.E. Mattern and L.F. Hoffman, all of Franklin, are visiting Fred Waring's famous Pocono Mountain resort, Shawnee Inn and Country Club.
Mrs. J. Norma Rila and family will leave tomorrow for Erie, where they will make their home.
July 29, 1931
Miss Lois Ramsdale returned today from Pittsburgh, where she has been the guest of friends for the past two weeks.
Mrs. Nancy Lynn of Meadville was the guest today of her cousin, Mrs. Laura Bell of Mercer Road.
