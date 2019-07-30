July 30, 1997
The Derrick has launched a site on the World Wide Web. The Derrick goes online with daily updates at 9:30 a.m.daily. A similar project for The News-Herald is already in the works.
According to recent studies, Venango County has the third most unfair property system in the state. It also ranks near the bottom in terms of regressivity- meaning those with the least ability to pay are shouldering an disproportionate share of the tax burden. Neighborhoods which used to be desirable are now less so with the same tax bracket. A reassessment of properties is being considered at a cost of $2 million to reassess the 40,000 properties in the county.
Quicksilver Golf Course in Midway was the site of the 1997 Tri-State PGA sectional qualifier round of the Oldsmobile Scramble on Tuesday. The Franklin Bronze team of Al Delmonaco, Chris Kukla, Scott Sundstrom Bud Menacher and Bill Dawson shot a 59 and were crowned division champions.The team won the right to play in the Oldsmobile Scramble National Finals at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, being held in October.
July 30, 1975
Four externs for the Franklin Hospital are ready for an eight-week summer externship; they are Dave Stefanik, Dave McCandless, Don Carson and Lee Fletcher.
George Atkin Jr. attended the annual meeting of the National Society of Professional Engineers at the Radisson hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from July 21-27.
Plans for the 22nd annual Autumn Leaf Festival in the community of Clarion are in full swing. The town is preparing to welcome more than 100,000 visitors during the festival which will take place in October.
July 30, 1953
Sons were born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hastings of Polk RD 1; to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gramley of Franklin RD 2 and to Mr. and Mrs. David Jones of 514 14th St.
Miss Angela Nestos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Nestos, has returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where she has been the guest of Dorothy, Phyllis and Jim Patras for three weeks.
July 30, 1931
Mr. and Mrs. William Russell Smith and Mrs. R. G. Hancox have returned from a motor trip to Toronto, Montreal and the New England states.