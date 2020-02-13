Feb. 13, 1998
Experts predict an early spring due to El Nino. The warm weather will likely mean a 10 percent reduction in the nation's heating bill, saving hundreds of millions for consumers across the country.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 6:42 am
Feb. 13, 1998
Experts predict an early spring due to El Nino. The warm weather will likely mean a 10 percent reduction in the nation's heating bill, saving hundreds of millions for consumers across the country.