June 24, 1997
Coal Oil Johnny's house along Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township has been named to the list of Pennsylvania's most endangered historic properties. The designation brings increase public attention and gives the highest priority for restoration funding through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. In August, the board plans to submit an application for state funding to relocate and rehabilitate the 1842 wooden house.
Franklin's 13-year-old All-Stars won 10-3 over DuBois to advance to the state tournament, which begins this weekend in Williamsport.
June 24, 1975
The last Apollo comes home from space today, ending a history-making flight with the Russians and closing a pioneering chapter in the U.S. space program.
Sugarcreek Borough Council last night discussed the possible financing of a full-time police department through the Governor's Justice Commission with Harry Shuffstall, a former borough mayor and member of the commission.
Harriet R. Bleakley, editor and publisher of The News-Herald, announced today that, effective immediately, Robert C. Davis, associate editor, will assume the position of editor of The News-Herald.
June 24, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Claude Frazier and son of Atlanta , Georgia are the guests of Mrs. Frazier's mother, Mrs. R. W. Hunter.
Mr. and Mrs. John Whitaker have returned from a two-week trip through the southern states.
June 24, 1931
Mrs. George Woodburn will be hostess to the members of the Monday Club at a luncheon next Monday at the Wanango Club.Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Marshall and family of Erie are guests of Mrs. Marshall's parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. S. Davison of Prospect Park.