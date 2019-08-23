Aug. 23, 1997
Local 4-H king, Chad Findlay, 18, visited Sawyer Brown frontman's Mark Miller's Dirt Roads ranch in Franklin, Tennessee. Mark Miller wasn't there, but his brother Frank Miller gave them a tour of the property. When Findlay returned home to Franklin, he wrote a short note thanking Frank Miller for the tour and invited his brother Mark to the Venango County Fair. The invitation was accepted and the band arrived at the fair at 1 p.m., brought their families and took in the sights. It took almost two and a half hours before anyone recognized them. The band left around 3:30 p.m. to get ready for their performance at Tune Town.