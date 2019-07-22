July 22, 1997
Sugarcreek Borough has received a $663,000 state grant needed to construct new water and sewer lines along the booming Route 8 corridor. Gov. Tom Ridge's Action Team representative Ann DiTullio read a statement from Ridge stating, "By joining with Sugarcreek Borough and area job creators to rebuild infrastructure along the Route 8 corridor, we are ensuring that jobs remain here, new jobs are created and this Venango County community becomes poised for future growth."
Movies at the Mall Cinemas in Cranberry are "Hercules," "Men in Black," "Out to Sea," "Face Off" and "Contact."
Franklin All-Stars defeat Brookville in the 14-15 age group, 18-11.
July 22, 1975
A brief dispute at the Joy Manufacturing Co. early today prompted a wildcat strike by employees there. Negotiations were conducted immediately and the walkout lasted less than two hours.
James L. and Lois E. Sechler, children of James E. and Dr. Edith Sechler of Polk, have been initiated into membership in Beta Beta Beta, a national honorary biology society at Thiel College. James has also been elected vice president of Delta Phi Alpha, the national honorary German fraternity at the college.
July 22, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gibbons have returned from a visit in Erie.They attended the Gibbons reunion Saturday at Glenwood Park.
Fred B. Carter, his daughter, Sandra, and son, John, of Olean, New York, spent the weekend with Mr. Carter's mother, Mrs. B. C. Carter. John remained for a longer visit with his cousin, David.
July 22, 1931
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Gilliland and son, Robert, have gone on a motor trip through New York and to Detroit, Michigan. they expect to be gone until Aug. 1.
Robert Burns, who is spending the summer at Chautauqua, is here for a few days with Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Burns.