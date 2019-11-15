Nov. 15, 1997
Freezing rain and sleet cause electrical troubles in the region and forced Franklin schools to close due to transformer problems in the Pone Lane. The electric power was disrupted at hundreds of homes in the area.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nov. 15, 1997
Freezing rain and sleet cause electrical troubles in the region and forced Franklin schools to close due to transformer problems in the Pone Lane. The electric power was disrupted at hundreds of homes in the area.