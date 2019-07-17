July 17, 1997
Members of the North Hills Historic Antique Auto Club rumbled through the area as part of a five-day road trip. The 20-car entourage rolled into Clintonville for lunch at MCM restaurant and crowded nearby lots. After lunch the group went to DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin before settling for the night at the Holiday Inn in Oil City.
Booths are already booked up for Applefest. There will be more than 250 vendors selling crafts, food and other items. The schedule of events with 180,000 place mats and 80,000 brochures are also on order.
Franklin officials are seeking proposals to update the electrical service to West Park. The need is there to increase power for events such as Franklin On Ice and Applefest. Temporary measures are now being used and power is only available on one side of the park.
The 14 to-15-year-old Franklin all-stars win the district title with a 15-3 romp over Clarion.
July 17, 1975
Albert B. Iorfido, president of Venango Federal Savings and Loan Association, announced that James P. Prenatt and Rodney W. Peterson have been elected to Venango Federal's board of directors.
The addition of two new buildings to the Clarion University Venango Campus site on West First Street in Oil city has become markedly visible in past weeks, with the library structure rapidly taking shape alongside the student center-instructional complex.
July 17, 1953
A son was born yesterday in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dayton of Polk RD1.
A daughter was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Hack Seifert of Franklin RD 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Powell and son of Bartlesville, Oklahoma are visiting relatives and friends in Franklin.
July 17, 1931
Paul McKenzie received his appointment today as manager of the Franklin Cemetery.
Misses Margaret and Marian Hoffman have returned from a week's visit in Warren with friends and relatives.
Charles M. Keas of Prospect Park has gone to Erie where he will undergo surgery at St. Vincent Hospital.
The officials and employees of the city will hold a picnic July 25 with J. B. Elliot and James Veile in charge.