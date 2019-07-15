July 14,1997
Auditions for the "Nutcracker" ballet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 25, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
The Evening News building and the Park Hotel were once major fixtures in downtown Franklin. The properties were located at the corner of 12th and Liberty streets, the site now houses two local banks.
Bundy Fulmer pitched a one-hitter in the opener as Franklin swept Linesville/Lake/Valley on Sunday in a Crawford/Venango American Legion baseball doubleheader in the 2-0 victory.
July 14,1975
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will be held this week in Rocky Grove.
Liturgical installation services were held last night for the Rev. Charles Skinner, the new pastor of St. Stephen Church in Oil City. In attendance were the Rev. William Karg, a former member of the church, and the Msgr. William Hastings, who delivered the sermon.
July 14,1953
Attorney and Mrs. John L. Nesbit have returned to their home in Miller Park from Overlook, New Wilmington.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Speer of Albany, Georgia, were weekend guests of Mr. Speer's brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Ford of 843 Elk St.
Mr. and Mrs. Francis Fry and son are sojourning for 10 days at Conneaut Lake.
July 14,1931
Harriet Moore has as her guest this week at the Moore cottage on French Creek a school friend, Miriam Landgraf of Pittsburgh.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Shaffer have returned to their home in Washington, D.C., after visiting Mr. and Mrs. Emmet Kean and Mrs. Hugh Shaffer.
Mrs. A. W. Morrison of Bradford has returned to her home after a visit with her mother, Lovenia Lynch.