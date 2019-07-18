July 18, 1997
A small electrical fire erupted Thursday in an air filtration system at Conair's Route 8 plant causing $10,000 in damages. An employee was overcome by heart and smoke inhalation and a firefighter was felled by heat exhaustion. They were treated at Northwest Medical Center in Franklin.
The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be one of the highlights of this year's Applefest in Franklin.
Three real estate agents at Re/Max 1st Oil Country in Franklin have been honored for their sales achievements. Vicki L. Henderson and Sherry M. Shawgo achieved silver member status in the Pennsylvania Association of Realtor's statewide Excellence Club and Joyce A. Woodard was awarded bronze member status.
July 18, 1975
The Redevelopment Authority moved Thursday to approve land sale agreements with General Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania and McDonald's fast food chain, paving the way for work to begin in two sectors of the Thirteenth Street Urban Renewal Project.
The Past Presidents Club of the Franklin Civic League held its second annual meeting at a luncheon at the Franklin Club on Wednesday. Mrs. Clair Simms and Mrs. Vernon Foltz were in charge of arrangements for the luncheon.
A son was born yesterday in the Franklin hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kerr of Franklin RD 1.
July 18, 1953
Sons were born yesterday in the Franklin Hospital to Mr.and Mrs. Taylor M. Anderson, Jr. of Franklin RD 2; to Mr. and Mrs. Chauncey Brown , Franklin RD 1; and to Mr. and Mrs. Audley Hart, Utica RD 4.
The annual Riddle reunion was held last evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. David Smith, Warren Road, with 75 persons present.
July 18, 1931
Mrs. Dorthea Mawhinney and Miss Opal Blair returned today from Arbutus Park, Johnstown, where for the past two weeks they have been attending the Religious School of Education.