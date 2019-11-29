"Jake's Light" at the intersection of Pone Lane and Route 8 will become a reality. At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov 5, 1996, 16-year-old Jake Doutt was just leaving school and was on his way to go hunting when he missed a car in his blind spot and pulled out in front of it. The Franklin High School sophomore was killed in the accident. His family has raised nearly $10,000 to date to put up a traffic light to prevent this same thing from happening again. The total cost will be $65,000. Venango County has contributed $20,000 and the rest will be split between the school district and the township.