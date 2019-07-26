July 26,1997
Michael Noyes, VisionQuest's deputy district manager, will leave his position in August to take a teaching job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the school's criminology department. Noyes has held his current position for five years.
The Rev. and Mrs. Charles Vanderhoff of 616 Elk St. will be honored Sunday at an open house marking their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married July 28, 1937, in the Hydetown Baptist Church.
The Franklin 13-year-old All-Stars open play today against Natrona Heights in the state tournament.