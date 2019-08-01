August 1, 1997
A new emergency room and stroke unit were added to Northwest Medical Center's Franklin campus.The open house to unveil the renovations is set from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug 7, on the third floor. The public is welcomed to attend.
A court decision in a lawsuit pitting refiners against PennGrade crude oil producers will be made within 60 days. The lawsuit, filed in April of 1994, charging price fixing, collusion and conspiracy on the part of the three major PennGrade crude oil refiners - Witco, Pennzoil and Quaker State.
Abner M. and Mary I. Harter of Franklin Star Route recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
The 13-year-old Franklin All Stars will play Bronx, New York at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with an eye on winning a regional title.
The Volunteer, the U. S. Army's premier touring show band will perform at 8 p.m Tuesday in Bandstand Park in Franklin. The concert is sponsored by the City of Franklin.
August 1, 1975
The 11th annual Mercer County Grange Fair began Monday and will continue though Saturday. The fair will feature events such as a horse show, a pet parade and a nail driving contest.
The Venango County Family Planning Clinic has a new manager. She is Elizabeth Miller of Sharon. She has worked with Planned Parenthood for many years.
A son was born yesterday in Grove City Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Engstrom of Stoneboro RD 2.
August 1, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. John Kockler of Franklin and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph A. Boner of Titusville have returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where they visited Mr. Kockler's brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kockler.
Mr. and Mrs. J. I. Barnes and sons have returned to their home in Awosso, Michigan, after spending two weeks with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clair Barnes of Polk and Mr. and Mrs. George Latchaw of Franklin, and other relatives.
August 1, 1931
Dr. Rose Dunn will return Sunday from Hendersonville, where she spent the past two weeks with relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Jay G. Miller of Philadelphia are guests of the former's mother, Mary M. Miller of Park Hotel.