July 19, 1997
More than 6 inches of rain fell in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, July 19, 1996, to spawn flash flooding throughout the area. The damage to roads and bridges was so extensive it warranted state and federal designations for disaster relief in 10 northwestern Pennsylvania counties. The damage estimates reached nearly $5 million.
Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat and Pat Travers will appear at 7 p.m.. July 26 at Tunetown off Route 8 north. Tickets for the event are $20.
Seneca United Methodist Church will have its annual 50's Drive-In from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church on East State Road. Sponsored by the Shiners Sunday School class, the event will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, homemade fries, milkshakes and pie. A free milkshake will be given to the driver of any pre-1960 auto.