March 17, 1998
The Franklin School Board hopes to hold Polk Elementary classes in local Polk churches while the school undergoes renovations during the next school year. Negotiations with the ministers are underway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 9:29 am
March 17, 1998
The Franklin School Board hopes to hold Polk Elementary classes in local Polk churches while the school undergoes renovations during the next school year. Negotiations with the ministers are underway.